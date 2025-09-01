‘Kick-Ass’ Star Chloë Grace Moretz Marries Longtime Partner
WEDDING BELLS
Chloë Grace Moretz married her longtime girlfriend of seven years, model Kate Harrison, over the weekend. The 28-year-old said “I do” to Harrison, 34, in Paris, where they invited Vogue to be part of their dress fittings and shared details about what the weekend celebration would entail. “A big part of the wedding [is about] sharing things that Kate and I love with everyone that’s going to be there,” Moretz told the site. “So there’s fishing, horseback riding and poker. Kate made a custom poker mat herself, so we’re going to kind of be leaning into it. Our second day is going to be line dancing and everything.” The Kickass star was first revealed to be dating Harrison in 2018, when the couple was photographed smooching in Malibu. Moretz was previously romantically linked with Brooklyn Beckham, son of David and Victoria Beckham, for four years until 2018. She came out as a “gay woman” with an Instagram post in November. Moretz expressed her excitement about cementing her partnership with Harrison to Vogue on Monday, “We’ve been together for almost seven years and making this promise to each other in a new way, and exchanging these vows. I think it’s important to just stay every day choosing each other.”