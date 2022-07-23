CHEAT SHEET
Kid Cudi Storms Off Stage After Being Hit by Water Bottles
Kid Cudi has walked off stage after being pelted with items from the crowd on the first day of the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami. After being hit with a water bottle the rapper threatened to cut his set short if audience members kept throwing things at him. “I will fucking leave. If I get hit with one more fucking thing—if I see one more fucking thing on this fucking stage, I’m leaving,” he said. “Don’t fuck with me.” After another water bottle was thrown at him, Cudi dropped his mic on the ground and stormed off the stage. Fans then began chanting Kanye West’s name. West later surprised many by appearing on stage during Lil Durk’s set in an unscheduled appearance.