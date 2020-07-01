Keep Your Children Entertained This Summer With Kid-Friendly Tablets on Sale
Summer can be a tough time to get people to focus. Work is dragging. Kids are home from school. Usually, summer activities like camp or town pools can keep them entertained, but as states refocus on what will and won’t open this summer, we’re stuck trying to keep kids from tearing holes in the walls. That’s where a kid-friendly tablet can come in handy.
Amazon has a handful of tablets made especially for kids that are on sale right now. Whether your child is stuck inside or you want to get them ahead of their summer reading list, there’s something for everyone. The Kids Kindle is marked down to $80 and offers access to thousands of books through FreeTime Unlimited (which you get a year of), a service for kids to explore popular titles. The Kids Kindle also has a 2-year warranty, so you don’t have to worry about your kid breaking it. Or there’s the Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, down to $75, that comes with the same FreeTime access, which includes over 20,000 apps, games, videos, and content from PBSKids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more. It also comes with the 2-year warranty and a sturdy case.
Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet
Kindle Kids Free
