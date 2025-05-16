Kid Rock Blames ‘Ugly A**’ Liberal Women for Falling Birthrate in Gross Fox News Rant

MAGA musician Kid Rock went on a gross rant on Fox News, blaming “ugly a--” liberal women for the falling birth rate in the U.S.

Jesse Watters laughed along as the All Summer Long singer, real name Robert James Ritchie, used the host’s Primetime show to expound his crass opinions.

Watters had played a clip of a blue-haired person protesting deportations in Newark, New Jersey, with the chyron “Blue hair: child rapists deserve dignity.”

This fired up the MAGA singer, who reportedly closed his Nashville restaurant over the weekend to avoid ICE raids.

“Listen, I was just watching your clips and, you know, we have this low birthrate in America and it all made sense to me,” he began.

He then launched into a distasteful diatribe, saying: “It just hit me right now because who’s going to sleep with these ugly broke, crazy, deranged, TDS [Trump Derangement Syndrome], liberal women?”

Jesse Watters laughed along as Kid Rock used the host’s “Primetime” show to share his crass opinions. Fox News

The chyron at this point changed to “Looney dems are weirder than ever.”

Rock continued: “I mean, you look at these rallies, it’s like a bunch of women that no guy wants to sleep with, and a bunch of dudes that want to sleep with each other.”

Watters laughed along at Kid Rock’s childish nonsense. His comments come as data suggests women in the U.S. are less likely than ever to have children. The trend has been ticking down for decades and reached a low point in 2023. There were about 27,000 more births in 2024 than in the previous year.

Speaking in 2023, Trump said he wanted “a baby boom.”

Watters, meanwhile, also played another clip showing people protesting the Trump administration‘s crackdown on birthright citizenship, outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

Another clip showed singer Bruce Springsteen railing against Trump during a concert in Manchester, England.

“In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration,” he told the cheering British crowd.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Kid Rock in the Oval Office. Leah Millis/REUTERS

“Bruce. Deep breath. Enjoy the golden age. Maybe play Born in the USA‚” Watters quipped, claiming that The Boss would not slam Trump on home soil because he knows he wouldn’t get the same reaction.

Watters then played a clip of Fox News satirist Greg Gutfeld calling Springsteen a “piece of s---.”

He asked the Fox News favorite if he agreed with that assertion. “I agree with him 100 percent,” he answered. “I mean, first of all, let’s break it down pound for pound, when it comes to heartland rock and roll, Bruce Springsteen’s made some good songs. I’ll give him that,” Kid Rock said.

“Bob Seger smokes him any day of the week in my book. I mean, Bruce Springsteen is another one of these liberals who has mountains of money that so desperately wants to keep his good standing in the eyes of Hollywood and the elite, but plays like this working-class guy, you know what I mean? His politics are so backwards. I mean, just stay in Europe, Bruce. Have fun.”

Watters then brought up another MAGA persona non grata, asking: “Is he the George Clooney of music?”

The segment rumbled on in a similar fashion, with Watters egregiously teeing up Rock for ultra-conservative soundbites. “When you play your concerts, do you ever see anybody with blue hair, armpit hair, female armpit hair? Some of these people we’re looking at, Kid. I don’t know, man,” he asked at one point.

At this point, the singer launched into his “ugly a--” liberal women diatribe.

The Daily Beast has asked Fox News to comment on the eyebrow-raising segment.