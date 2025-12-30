Kid Rock Called Out for Faux Pas on Golf Outing With Trump

Kid Rock hit the links with his good pal Donald Trump—but got called out for a golfing faux pas.

The rock star, 54, posted an image of him chatting it up with Trump, 79, who was in the driver’s seat of a golf cart.

“Golfed with your favorite President again recently and he played me a live version of James Brown and Pavirotti performing This is a Man’s World - Can’t believe I have never heard this. Incredible!” he wrote in an X post on Monday. It was not immediately clear when and where the photo was taken. It appeared the rocker was referencing Luciano Pavarotti in the post.

Golfed with your favorite President again recently and he played me a live version of James Brown and Pavirotti performing “This is a Mans World” - Can’t believe I have never heard this. Incredible! pic.twitter.com/F54vy5aHfy — KidRock (@KidRock) December 29, 2025

Trump was donning his golfing uniform: a collared shirt and a matching MAGA hat. Kid Rock, however, caused a stir for wearing nothing but a sleeveless tank, dark shorts, and Nike sneakers.

Golf etiquette demands that men wear collared polos when playing. That’s a rule even in Trump’s own golf courses, which state in their guest policies that “men are required to wear shirts with collars and sleeves.”

“Trump National Golf Club does not allow tee shirts, midriff tops, swimwear, cover ups, cut-offs, warm-up suits, sweatpants, or athletic shorts while using golf or dining facilities,” it says.

President Donald Trump typically goes golfing in a white collared shirt and a MAGA hat. Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Many of Kid Rock’s fans were quick to notice his questionable attire of choice for a day of golfing with the president—but they seemed to approve anyway.

“Are u golfing with the GOAT... IN A TANK TOP???” one user replied, punctuating their post with three thumbs-up emojis.

“Trump must love you if he puts up with you in that golf attire!!!” another wrote, before throwing in a disclaimer: “With all love towards Kid.”

Several other fans reminded Kid Rock that “you’re supposed to wear a collared shirt” when golfing.

“Bob - where’s the collared shirt brutha?!!” one user said, referencing the artist’s real name, Robert James Ritchie.

Kid Rock seems to know the required golf attire. In 2019, he was decked out in a white collared shirt under a red sweater vest paired with American flag-themed pants when he hit the links with Trump.

Another great day on the links! Thank you to POTUS for having me and to EVERYONE at Trump International for being so wonderful. What a great man, so down to earth and so fun to be with!! KEEP AMERICA GREAT!! -Kid Rock pic.twitter.com/cSsswI5PbW — KidRock (@KidRock) March 23, 2019

When the duo went golfing again the following year, however, the musician was back in a regular old t-shirt.