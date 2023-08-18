You Won’t Believe Which Beer Kid Rock Was Just Caught Drinking
WHAT BOYCOTT?
We regret to tell all you patriots that Kid Rock has fallen. According to photos published by TMZ, the pro-Trump country-rap star was spotted at a Nashville show on Thursday night downing a can of Bud Light—just months after kicking off a transphobic boycott by shooting up cases of the beer with an assault-style rifle. Rock also shouted “fuck Bud Light and fuck Anheuser Busch” in response to the company sending a single commemorative can to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney during a brief ad partnership. While his performative actions sparked the right-wing backlash that culminated in plummeting revenues and layoffs, Kid Rock apparently couldn’t stay away from the ultra-light lager any longer, downing a can while taking in a Cole Ford concert at Skydeck on Thursday night. Of course, Kid Rock’s commitment to the Bud Light cause has come under question before. Last month, it was revealed that his own Nashville honky tonk still carried the beer. Anyway, please don’t tell Megyn Kelly about Kid Rock.