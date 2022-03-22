Kid Rock Claims Trump Consulted Him on North Korea
ONLY THE BEST
Kid Rock says former President Trump once turned to him for help crafting a tweet about the Islamic State terror group—before also seeking his guidance about North Korea. “I’m like, ‘What? I don’t think I’m qualified to answer this,’” the rapper recalled himself thinking during a 2017 White House meeting he described to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson late Monday. In addition to seeking advice on what “we should do about North Korea,” he said the then-president also let him look at “maps” during the visit. “I’m like, you know, like, ‘Am I supposed to be in on this shit?’ Like I make dirty records sometimes. I do,” he said. According to him, Trump also “wanted to put out a tweet” about the U.S. military’s battle against the Islamic State and ran it by him first, though it later came out “reworded” and “politically correct.” During his time in office, Trump was often criticized for appearing to flaunt sensitive information around guests, and after his exit, the National Archives confirmed he’d taken classified documents with him to Mar-a-Lago.