Kid Rock ‘Threatens’ to Cancel Tour Dates Over COVID Rules
CALLING YOUR BLUFF
Rockstar and anti-vaxxer Kid Rock released tickets for his Bad Reputation tour on Friday—but threatened fans in certain cities if COVID-19 restrictions got in the way. “You’re going to be getting your money back because I won’t be showing up, either,” Rock said in a four-minute Facebook video. “If you think I’m going to sit out there and say don’t tell me how to live, ‘We The People,’ while people are holding up their fucking vaccine cards and wearing masks, that shit ain’t happening.” Rock said he even nixed potential cities such as Buffalo, New York, and Toronto over potential COVID restrictions, and his fans buying tickets now may end up getting screwed over too. “I don’t want to deal with that shit either and I know you don’t,” he said. Some of his fans may not hold onto their tickets for long, and it could be Rock’s own fault: Live Nation, which is selling Kid Rock’s tickets, requires all attendees to be either fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID test, depending on state guidelines. It operates most of the venues of his tour. Rock claimed those mandates would be gone by the time he tours.