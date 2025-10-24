Kid Rock Makes Desperate Pitch to Play First in Trump’s New Ballroom

MAGA star Kid Rock sounds like he’s desperate to headline the first party in Donald Trump’s huge new White House ballroom.

The 54-year-old country rocker, a golfing buddy of the president’s, appeared on Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime on Thursday.

“Kid, we’re hearing, from sources, that you might be the one to be the first to play in the big beautiful ballroom. That true?” the host began.

“I hope so!” the musician replied. “Ball ‘til you fall, that’s what I say.”

U.S. President Donald Trump listens as entertainer Kid Rock speaks during an executive order signing event in the Oval Office of the White House on March 31, 2025. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

To make way for the 90,000-square-foot structure—twice the size of the actual White House—Trump has ignored public outrage to push through the demolition of the East Wing’s colonnade, as well as the public entrance, the first family’s movie theater, gift shop, and the first lady’s office.

But Kid Rock said he didn’t care if Trump had to “sidestep a few regulations” to get the ballroom built.

“I’ve heard all the talking points... from the left wing, especially the media,” he said.

“Which is ‘This is the people’s house’. That is correct. That is the people’s house, and guess what? We the people elected this man overwhelmingly to be in that house and he’s going to build a big beautiful addition. It’s not gonna take any of the taxpayers’ money to do it, and thank God.”

The “All Summer Long” hitmaker then said he wouldn’t mind if Trump did not go “exactly by the book” to finish construction of the ballroom, which is expected to cost at least $300 million and has no official completion date.

“If he’s gonna sidestep a few regulations—which I don’t know that to be a fact—but I wouldn’t be mad at him,” Kid Rock said.

“I’ve built some things and trying to get things done... I can only imagine the regulations if he tried to do it all exactly by the book. All he has to do is say ‘We are going to put in a gender-neutral bathroom’ and they’ll be like ‘Oh, we love your ballroom idea’.”

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump may have the authority to tear down any federal building, not just the East Wing of the White House.

The White House claimed it did not submit construction plans to the National Capital Planning Commission—which oversees major renovations of federal buildings in Washington—was because the organization oversees construction, but not demolition.

“It’s not the president who came up with that legal opinion himself, Leavitt said. ”That’s a legal opinion that’s been held by the NCPC for many years.”

The president held a dinner at the White House earlier this month to thank wealthy donors who had contributed to funding it.

Kid Rock performs in concert at Intrust Bank Arena on April 18, 2025 in Wichita, Kansas. Gary Miller/Getty Images

Kid Rock, who was briefly married to Pamela Anderson, met Trump in 2017 and the two have become golfing buddies. The musician also went to the White House in March when Trump signed an executive order against ticket scalping and for the reform of the live entertainment ticketing industry.

Talking on the Will Cain Podcast in June, the musician bragged about being able to call Trump directly.

“We have a lot in common,” he said of Trump. “I know the best hours to get him, which is really early. And then, you know, kind of dinnertime late weekends when he’s golfing or something.”