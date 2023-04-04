Kid Rock Shoots Up Cases of Bud Light After Partnership With Trans Influencer
TRIGGERED
Kid Rock was apparently so upset that Bud Light partnered with a trans influencer that he felt compelled to destroy several cases of the beer with automatic gunfire. Over the weekend, TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney showed off a Bud Light promotion celebrating March Madness and Mulvaney’s “day 365 of womanhood” on her Instagram account, with the brand sending her a bespoke can printed with a design featuring her face. Several social media users were angry that their beloved beer had partnered with a trans woman, but Kid Rock seemingly took things a step further. “Grandpa’s feeling a little frisky today,” the singer, 52, said in a video shared on his Twitter account late Monday. “Let me say something to all of you and be as clear and concise as possible.” He then turns away from the camera and opens fire on a target of four cases of Bud Light set up in front of a lake. Flipping the bird, Kid Rock then adds: “Fuck Bud Light, and fuck Anheuser-Busch,” referring to the beer’s manufacturer. “Have a terrific day.”