Kid Rock turned heads on Monday as he stepped into the Oval Office in a striking outfit dubbed by one Fox reporter as “someone who looked like they were about to be shot out of a cannon.”

The musician visited the White House to witness President Donald Trump sign an executive order directing the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission to crack down on ticket scalpers.

“If I set my ticket prices low, these bots immediately eat them up, and they resell for hundreds of dollars more, and I’m just making these bad actors rich,” Rock said, adding that he spoke with Ticketmaster CEO Michael Rapino, who he claimed was “on board” with the idea.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The bottom line is, there’s money for everyone to be made,” the musician said. “There’s plenty of money to go around. No one’s gonna really lose here.”

🔥Kid Rock joins @POTUS in the Oval Office for the signing of an Executive Order to crack down on unfair ticket scalping.



'Thank you, Mr. President, because this has happened at lightning speed... thank you for making this happen so quick.' - Kid Rock pic.twitter.com/M4dT3nNsDU — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 31, 2025

Rock sported a white fedora adorned with stars, black sunglasses, and an all-red suit embellished with various symbols, including the American flag. The number 250 written in all-American red, white, and blue also appeared right above the U.S. flag on Rock’s jacket, which could be a nod to the nation’s 250th anniversary—though that isn’t happening until July 4 next year.

When a reporter jokingly asked Trump if he would sport Rock’s jacket, the president replied: “I don’t know. I was thinking about doing it for tomorrow. We have a big event coming up, and I was thinking about doing it, but I’m not sure.”

Rock, whose real name is Bob Ritchie, has been friends with Trump for nearly a decade. The 54-year-old singer performed at a concert on the eve of Trump’s second inauguration in January.

REUTERS

The president pays close attention to what his guests wear to the Oval Office. In a disastrous dressing down of Volodymyr Zelensky last month, Trump mocked the Ukrainian president for wearing signature combat clothing instead of a more formal suit and tie.

“Ooh, you’re all dressed up,” Trump told Zelensky before turning to the cameras. “He’s all dressed up today!”

Conservative reporter Brian Glenn, the boyfriend of MAGA firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene, also drilled Zelensky on his choice of clothing: “Why don’t you wear a suit? You’re at the highest level in this country’s office, and you refuse to wear a suit. Do you own a suit?”

Zelensky brushed off the attacks, stating that he would wear a suit once the war was over.

Doocy: If you were allowed for some reason to run for a third term, is there a thought Democrats would try to run Obama against you?



Trump: I would love that. pic.twitter.com/idRAqWSJRJ — Acyn (@Acyn) March 31, 2025

As he fielded questions from reporters, Trump got another chance to talk about to his favorite topic: an unconstitutional third term.

“If you were allowed for some reason to run for a third term, is there a thought Democrats would try to run Barack Obama against you?” Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked.

“I’d love that. Boy, I’d love that. That would be a good one; I’d like that,” Trump responded. “People are asking me to run and there’s a whole story about running for third term. I don’t know. I never looked into it. They do say there’s a way you can do it. But I don’t know about that.”

Just days after Trump returned to power in January, Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles introduced a measure proposing an amendment to the Constitution to allow a president to serve “for up to but no more than three terms.”

The proposed amendment prohibits a third run if a president had already served two consecutive terms, boxing out former presidents Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton.

The 22nd Amendment states that no president can be elected president more than twice. Constitutional scholar Laurence Tribe warned, however, that the amendment only bars being elected thrice, but not serving three terms.