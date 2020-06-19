Kid Rock’s Nashville Bar Has Liquor License Suspended for Violating Coronavirus Guidelines

Read it at The Tennessean
Kid Rock’s Nashville bar had its liquor license suspended Friday for violating health guidelines meant to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Steakhouse received a five-day suspension from the Metropolitan Beer Permit Board for providing drinks for customers in its bar area, despite current city rules mandating drinkers only be served alcohol at tables and booths. The country singer’s business partner, Steve Smith, responded angrily, telling The Tennessean, “The Nashville government is, like, communist. They've got us behind a Berlin Wall.” He said he had met with the mayor to explain his position. The establishment was one of a dozen cited for failing to follow COVID-19 precautions.