Kidnapped American Rescued in Risky SEAL Team Six Op in Niger
SAVED BY THE STING
American citizen Philip Walton, who was abducted last week and held hostage in Niger, was rescued on Saturday in a risky military operation, according to ABC News. Walton lived with his wife and daughter on a farm in a small village near Nigeria called Massalata. He was reportedly kidnapped from his backyard after assailants asked him for money and he only provided $40. The 27-year-old’s abduction was not thought to be terrorism-related but hostages are often sold to terrorist groups. The U.S., Niger, and Nigerian governments collaborated on Walton’s rescue due to the risk of him being sold to al Qaeda or ISIS. The elite SEAL Team Six killed six of seven captors and recovered Walton. “This American citizen is safe and is now in the care of the U.S. Department of State. No U.S military personnel were injured during the operation,” Pentagon chief spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said.