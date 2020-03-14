Kidnapped Canadian and Italian Found in Mali After 15 Months

Read it at Agence France Presse
A couple kidnapped in Burkina Faso 15 months ago were found in Mali after they apparently fled their captors, Agence France Presse reported. Tedith Blais, a Canadian, and her partner Luca Tacchetto, who is Italian, stopped a passing car in Kidal on Friday and asked to be taken to a United Nations outpost. “We have conducted medical tests. They are keeping really well and we let them rest,” U.N. official Mahamat Saleh Annadif said, according to AFP. The couple were on the way to a humanitarian project in Togo when they were abducted in December 2018. Details on who kidnapped them or how they escaped were not available.