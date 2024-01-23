CHEAT SHEET
Kidnapped U.S. Aid Worker’s Remains Found in Afghanistan After 15 Years
One of the oldest kidnapping cases that the F.B.I. has worked in Afghanistan has finally come to a close, The New York Times reports. After 15 years, the remains of Cydney Mizell, an aid worker who was abducted while teaching English in 2008, were discovered and returned to her family, according to a statement from the F.B.I. on Saturday. In 2021, the U.S. government made a renewed push to find Mizell’s remains, and posted a reward for any information, which led to the recovery of bone fragments. Mizell’s entire skeletal remains were recovered and her ashes along with her journals were returned in April 2023 to her sister, Jan Mizell. “Without the agents, we would still be in some big black hole of nothingness,” Mizell said.