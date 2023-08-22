Kids Among 8 Trapped in Cable Car Dangling 900 Feet Above Ravine
‘HELP US’
A group of six children are among eight people trapped in a damaged cable car perilously hanging 900 feet above a ravine in Pakistan, officials said Monday. The occupants were heading to a school when one of the cables snapped, with the country’s acting prime minister sending rescuers to respond to the “alarming” incident in Battagram. Army helicopters have been sent to join the rescue operation, with the passengers stranded inside the car for over four hours before the first chopper arrived, according to reports. “For God’s sake help us,” Gulfraz, a man stuck in the cable car, told Pakistan television channel Geo News in a phone call. “People in our area are standing here and crying,” he said, adding that one of the students had fallen unconscious. He said the kids are all aged between 10 and 15.