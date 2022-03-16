CHEAT SHEET
Kids’ Bodies Fill Mass Graves in Decimated Ukrainian City, AP Reports
A lengthy Associated Press feature chronicles how dead bodies of Ukrainian children have been tossed into mass graves dug in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol. “The bodies of the children all lie here, dumped into this narrow trench hastily dug into the frozen earth of Mariupol to the constant drumbeat of shelling,” the report says. “There’s 18-month-old Kirill, whose shrapnel wound to the head proved too much for his little toddler’s body. There’s 16-year-old Iliya, whose legs were blown up in an explosion during a soccer game at a school field. There’s the girl no older than 6 who wore the pajamas with cartoon unicorns, among the first of Mariupol’s children to die from a Russian shell.”