CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Kids’ Book Author on Grief Set to Stand Trial in Hubby’s Slaying
DARK LITERATURE
Read it at Associated Press
Kouri Richins, the Utah mother of three accused of fatally poisoning her husband in 2022, will stand trial for 11 felony counts, a judge ruled Tuesday. Her trial is set for April 28, and she has pleaded “not guilty” to all charges. Prosecutors allege that Richins spiked her late husband, Eric’s drink with five times the legal dose of fentanyl. She also faces a charge of attempted murder for allegedly slipping fentanyl into her husband’s sandwich 17 days prior to his death which caused a severe but nonfatal reaction. One year after her husband’s death, Richins published a children’s book, Are You With Me?, meant to “offer comfort and solace to young minds” dealing with grief.