This Face Mask Refreshes My Skin and Releases My Inner Child

If you ask me about my skincare regimen, I will respond, “People have those?” I’m not up to date with all of the terms and uses and applications, and I’m not even sure anything really works. But what I do know is this: it’s nice to feel like I’m at a spa, relaxing and taking care of myself, especially at a time like now. My girlfriend is the one who actually got me into them. It turns out, it’s not half bad to put on a face mask, eat ice cream, watch TV, and when it’s all over, basque in your amazing, rejuvenated skin. And of all the face masks I’ve tried, this one from Kiehl’s is my absolute favorite.

It’s hard to say what my favorite part of this face mask is. The mask is made with avocado fruit extract avocado oil, and evening primrose oil. It’s not one of those sheet face masks that you simply place on your face (although those are fun, too). Instead, this is a green goo that you rub into your pores, creating the stereotypical face mask you see in the movies — you know, like when they are at a spa and they have cucumber slices over their eyelids? The green coloring is essential for me. It’s pretty fun to run around the house pretending I’m Shrek or some other kind of ogre for 15 minutes, and then to emerge from my cocoon, beautiful and glorious. It’s like face paint for adults. It’s fragrance free, so don’t worry, you won’t smell like ripe avocado for a week, and even though it might look kind of slimy, it’s not. In fact, you’ll hardly notice it’s there. They recommend you use it three times a week, but I use it about once a week, or whenever I feel like it. I don’t have a skin care regimen or something I feel dogmatically stuck to. Instead, using this face mask is as it should be: fun.

When you wash it off, you’ll instantly feel like your skin is clearer, softer, and rejuvenated, which for me, is just an added bonus. Most of the fun comes from the 15 minutes I’m wearing it.

Kiehl’s Avocado Face Mask Buy on Kiehl's $ 45 Free Shipping | Free Returns

