Kieran Culkin Shocks Wife With On-Stage Plea for More Kids at the Oscars
Kieran Culkin won his first Oscar on Sunday, but it looks like he might go home with an even bigger prize. The actor, 42, very publicly asked his wife Jazz Charton, 36, for a fourth child during his acceptance speech after winning Best Supporting Actor for A Real Pain. “About a year ago, I was on a stage like this, and I very stupidly, publicly said that I won a third kid from her, because she said, if I won the award, she would give me the kid,” Culkin said, referring to his Emmys acceptance speech last year when he won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Succession. Charton said he owed Culkin a third kid when they were in the parking lot after the Emmys, the actor recounted. “And I turned to her,” Culkin went on, “And I said, ‘Really, I want four.’ And she turned to me—I swear to God, this happened. It was just over a year ago—she said, ‘I will give you four when you win an Oscar.’ I held my hand out. She shook it, and I have not brought it up once until just now.” The crowd broke into laughter as the camera panned to Charton wiping away tears and jokingly shaking her head. Culkin bested a list of other iconic actors, including his Succession co-star Jeremy Strong and A Complete Unknown’s Edward Norton.
