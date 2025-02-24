Kieran Culkin Takes Shot at Adrien Brody in Salty SAG Speech
Kieran Culkin took an unprompted shot at fellow nominee Adrien Brody at Sunday’s Screen Actor’s Guild (SAG) Awards while accepting his statue for supporting actor, which he won for 2024’s A Real Pain. “Thank you for this incredibly heavy award. I don’t think there’s any way anyone can hold this for 45 seconds… which is the allotted time, Adrien Brody!” Culkin jabbed before walking it back seconds later: “There was no reason to take that shot. I love you, it’s a joke.” Brody was nominated for SAG’s Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Lead Role for his part in The Brutalist. He has already won a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and a Critics Choice Award this year for his performance in the historical Holocaust epic. Culkin need not worry that his freewheeling and at times awkward speech might turn off Oscars voters, as voting for this year’s Academy Awards has already closed.
