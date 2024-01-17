Kieran Culkin’s Mom Is Unwell as He Thanked Her in Emmy Speech: Report
GET WELL SOON
Kieran Culkin has been helping to look after his mother as she struggles with unidentified health issues, his stepfather told Page Six on Tuesday; a report that comes two days after the Succession actor thanked her in an emotional acceptance speech at the Emmy Awards. Patricia Brentrup has been “having some hard times with her health” of late, preventing her from flying out to celebrate a Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiling for her son Macaulay Culkin last month, according to Mart Cox. “Kieran was looking after her and she was going to doctors in the city,” Cox said. “All the kids have been very helpful, oh for sure. Just from Patty, they have a lot of love in them—she is an incredible woman.” Kieran gave a shout out to his mother on Sunday night after winning for outstanding lead actor in a drama series, thanking her “for giving me life and my childhood, which was great. So thank you for that.” In the press room after the Golden Globes earlier this month, Culkin told reporters that he had “no idea” how his mother had raised seven kids. “Obviously [I] wouldn’t be here without her,” he said, according to People. “Not just because of the sex she had with my father. For the woman she is. And for having sex with my father. You don’t hear me thanking my dad.”