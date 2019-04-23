Dad Gives Heartbreaking Tribute to 11-Year-Old U.S. Kid Killed in Sri Lanka

The dad of an 11-year-old American boy who was killed in a series of terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday has given a heartbreaking tribute to his kid, saying the terrorists “don’t know what they took.” Kieran Shafritz de Zoysa, a fifth grader from Washington D.C., was one of at least four Americans who were among the 310 people killed in the attacks. “The terrorists didn’t know who they were killing. But we should know what the world lost, what they took from the world,” said the boy’s father, Alex Arrow. “They took a great mind who was going to be a neuroscientist and work on Alzheimer’s diseases.” Kieran was learning Chinese, Sinhalese, and Mandarin, according to his dad, and was keen on karate and playing the trumpet. “I don’t know what’s in the mind of a terrorist. I’m sure they don’t know what they took,” said Arrow. “They just blew themselves up, they have no idea. No idea. His story should be told.”