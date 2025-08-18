Quentin Tarantino Reveals His ‘Best’ and ‘Favorite’ Movies

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has made a number of iconic films to date, but the 62-year-old director finally named the films he thought were his favorite, his best, and the one he thinks is the “ultimate Quentin movie” that he was “born to make.” Tarantino revealed his rankings on an episode of the Church of Tarantino podcast, where he spoke broadly about the films he has produced over his 30-year career in Hollywood. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is my favorite, Inglourious Basterds is my best,” Tarantino revealed. “But I think Kill Bill is the ultimate Quentin movie, like nobody else could’ve made it. Every aspect [of] it is so particularly ripped, like with tentacles and bloody tissue, from my imagination and my id and my loves and my passion and my obsession.” The Django Unchained director also revealed which of his scripts are his best work. “I think Inglourious Basterds is my best script, and I think Hateful Eight and Once Upon a Time In Hollywood are right behind,” Tarantino shared. Tarantino fans are eagerly awaiting his tenth and final feature film, a mystery project that replaced the scrapped film, The Movie Critic.