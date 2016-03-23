Killed Alabama Proposal Would Have Taught Teachers Not to Have Sex With Students

Senate Bill 274 would’ve been a real thorn in the side to Alabama teachers who want to keep having sex with the kids in their social studies classes.

The bill, introduced by Republican State Sen. Robert (Cam) Ward on Tuesday, would’ve created mandatory classes for teachers to discuss how not to have sex with the kids they teach.

“The overwhelming majority of educators in the public schools of the state are dedicated professionals who comport themselves accordingly,” the bill states. “However…”

Here we go.

“An increasing number of incidents have been reported in recent years where educators have had inappropriate contact with students, both in person and through social media, and in the contexts of discipline and inappropriate relationships.”

Hey, maybe they mean a different kind of inappropriate relationship? Maybe they’re talking overzealous coaches or those trying to step in to financially help broken homes?

“At a minimum, the training shall include instruction on state law, state and local education policies, and best practices regarding all of the following: (1) Sexual or romantic contact between educators and students.”

Welp, nevermind.

That’s why the bill won’t move forward after public outcry Tuesday night.

SB274 also sought to remind teachers to limit their interactions with kids on social media, to keep it professional “outside of the school setting,” and two different nudges to think twice before beating up a room full of children.

The class would have provided best practices for “corporal punishment and other disciplinary measures” and “the use of physical restraint in maintaining order in the classroom.”

Sex between students and teachers has posed a real problem in the Decatur, Alabama, area, where a female teacher was arrested, accused of having sex with at least two students. Two high school football coaches from nearby East Limestone were arrested this month, accused of having sex with a student.

Lawmakers aware of the concept of self-control took to the local paper to express that this reaction might be a little over the top.

“We’re to the point where we have to tell teachers to keep their hands off of students?” said lawmaker Dick Brewbaker, who refused to vote on the bill. “I mean, come on.”

On Tuesday night, the bill’s lone sponsor pulled out of moving it any further in the state Senate.

“I won’t move bill any further,” Ward wrote on Twitter. “Thought I was helping educators who came to me. Won’t do any further. My apologies.”

A rare, humble apology from a politician, sure, but now how will Alabama’s teachers know how to not have sex with their students?