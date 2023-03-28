CHEAT SHEET
    Students Had Pet Name for Beloved Custodian Killed in Nashville School Shooting

    The family of Michael Hill, the 61-year-old Covenant School custodian who was killed in the Nashville school shooting, wants him to be remembered as the loving father of seven—and grandfather of 14—who students playfully called “Big Mike.” Hill worked at the school for 14 years and loved his job, according to a GoFundMe raising funds for Hill’s family. When he wasn’t working, “he liked to cook and spend time with his family,” his family said in a statement. Hill is one of six people killed in the shooting, alongside three children and two other staff members.

