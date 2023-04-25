Florida’s ‘Killer Clown’ Cops to Murder—But Insists She’s Still Innocent
COLD CASE
A Florida woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Tuesday after she allegedly dressed as a clown and shot Marlene Warren in the face 33 years ago. Sheila Keen Warren’s guilty plea came just two weeks before her trial was set to begin, ending what was a high-profile case in Palm Beach County. However, she still swears that she didn’t do it. “This is an incredibly difficult decision to make, just having to plea to a crime you didn’t commit,” said defense lawyer Greg Rosenfeld. “The gamble’s just not worth it... When you’re looking at going home in 10 months versus the risk of what could happen at trial, you never know. It’s a huge win for our client.” Keen Warren was sentenced to 12 years in prison but given credit for the 2,000-plus days she’s already spent behind bars. Keen Warren married Michael Warren, who was the husband of the victim at the time of her murder in 1990. They were rumored to be having an affair for years while the two worked together at a used-car shop.