Killer Admits to 10 New Murders on His Deathbed
‘SOME KIND OF CLOSURE’
A convicted killer in Michigan with just days left to live contacted detectives to confess to 10 new murders, according to a new report. Garry Artman was convicted of killing Sharon Hammack in 1996, and his DNA also linked him to the murder of 24-year-old Dusty Shuck, though a trial for the latter was thwarted by his terminal cancer diagnosis. According to sources cited by Target 8, before Artman died last Thursday, he told detectives he’d killed a total of 11 people, admitting to the murder of Hammach, which he’d previously denied, and that of Shuck. The confession reportedly came after he’d been in a coma from which he was not expected to wake. “And he did not die. He came out of the coma after the respirator came out and fully confessed to Dusty’s murder,” Shuck’s mother, Lori Kreutzer, said. Kent County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Eric Brunner told the outlet investigators had three “fruitful” meetings with Artman before his death that could help solve 17 disappearances and murders of women in the Grand Rapids area between 1993 and 1996. The family of Cathleen Dennis, who was 28 when she vanished in 1995, said they had been told by detectives that Artman was likely behind her murder. “At least it provides some kind of closure,” her son, Tommy Dennis, said.