Killer Mike at Son’s Side in Hospital Day After Grammys Arrest
ROLLERCOASTER
Less than a day after he was awarded—and arrested—at the Los Angeles Grammys, rapper Killer Mike is reportedly at his eldest son’s hospital bedside for a kidney transplant. Killer Mike’s 21-year-old son, Mikael “Pony Boy” Render, is finally undergoing surgery on Monday after years of dealing with kidney disease, TMZ reported. The Grammy-winning rapper has faced a rollercoaster of events over the past 24 hours, making waves first with three Grammy wins and then a huge splash over a dramatic and sudden arrest while he was leaving the venue, which was caught on video and spread over social media. Mike was booked over an alleged scuffle with a security guard, a misdemeanor which left some fans wondering if he really had to be led away in cuffs from such a high-profile event. But the rapper was released not long after, giving him enough time to be with his son for the life-saving operation.