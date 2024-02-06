Killer Mike Reveals What Happened During Grammys Arrest
‘OVERZEALOUS’
Killer Mike has broken his silence after being arrested and cuffed shortly after winning three Grammys on Sunday. The rapper was booked for misdemeanor battery, according to TMZ, after allegedly coming to blows with a security guard at the venue. Video posted to social media showed him being led out in cuffs less than an hour before the live broadcast was set to air. He was released soon after. Speaking to TMZ on Monday, Killer Mike explained he had a run-in with an “overzealous” guard and said he was confident that he will be cleared. “As you can imagine, there was a lot going and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter,” he said. “We experienced an over-zealous security guard but my team and I have the upmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing.” He had earlier told TMZ he “felt good” but at the time declined to go into further details.