Killer Mom Susan Smith Reportedly Tees Up Sugar Daddies as Parole Hearing Nears
CELL MATE
A little phone sex is reportedly going a long way for Susan Smith, who nears her November 4 parole hearing on her life sentence for drowning her two kids. Smith, who was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after 30 years in 1995 after she drowned sons Michael Daniel, 3 and Alexander Tyler, 1, is gearing up for life outside by courting some sugar daddies, according to the New York Post. Smith, 52, has reportedly been having phone sex with possible suitors who have offered her hundreds of thousands of dollars upon her release. According to family sources who spoke to the New York Post, Smith has been getting hot and heavy with a dozen men over the past three years. Every wincing detail of her conservations are also public, as recordings of prison calls are public record in South Carolina. “I’m going to have you in the front seat of my car,” one of the men told Smith, who replied, “You’re so bad.” However, Smith’s chances of parole are unlikely on her first attempt, according to experts who spoke to the New York Post, so maybe those dozen men should keep their options open.