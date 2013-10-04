Killer Mom Wants Children’s Estate

CHEAT SHEET
A New York mother who drowned her three children in the bathtub, but was never found guilty due to mental disease or defect, now wants a piece of their $350,000 estates, won in settlements with the county after their deaths. Leatrice Brewer killed Jewell, 6, Michael, 5, and Innocent, 1, to save them from voodoo, she said, before trying to kill herself with a mix of household cleaners and a jump out her second-story window. She is currently being kept at a psychiatric hospital. The Son of Sam Law, which prevents criminals from profiting from their crimes, isn’t applicable here because Brewer was never convicted.