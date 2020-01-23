Five-Time Killer Chooses Electric Chair for Tennessee Execution

CHEAT SHEET
    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Tennessee Department of Corrections

    Tennessee gives death-row inmates a choice of execution methods—and a convicted killer scheduled to die Feb. 20 has picked the electric chair over lethal injection. Nicholas Todd Sutton, 58, who murdered a fellow prisoner while jailed for killing four other people, would be the fifth person electrocuted by the state since the chair was reintroduced in 2018, The Tennessean reported. Tennessee is one of several states that have turned to alternative execution methods amid shortages of and challenges to lethal injection drugs.

