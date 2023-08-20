Killer Nurse Was Emotionless Talking About Babies’ Deaths: Cop
‘SURREAL’
Lucy Letby, the British nurse convicted this week of killing seven babies in her care and trying to dispatch at least six more, was impassive as she was questioned about the murders in 2018, an investigator who interviewed her told the Daily Mail. Talking to Letby, 33, was “quite surreal” at times, Detective Sergeant Danielle Stonier recalled. “Some of the evidence and statements we were putting to her were really, really, graphic in detail, the allegations were horrific,” she said. “Some people would be flipping the tables, throwing the chairs, banging the doors down… [but] Lucy Letby was calm, she was quite cool, she answered the questions, she was confident with the answers. She talked but there was no emotion.” Letby was arrested and hit with 22 charges related to the attacks in 2020, around five years after the first victim’s death. During her 10-month trial, prosecutors revealed that police had found a trove of handwritten notes around Letby’s house, including one that read: “I am evil I did this.”