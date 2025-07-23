Killer Whales Ram Yacht in Coordinated Attack

Secretary Marco Rubio announced that the State Department will investigate Harvard University’s use of international visas for foreign students, according to a press release. The investigation will determine Harvard’s “continued eligibility as a sponsor for the Exchange Visitor Program.“ “The American people have the right to expect their universities to uphold national security, comply with the law, and provide safe environments for all students,” Rubio said. “The investigation will ensure that State Department programs do not run contrary to our nation’s interests.” The announcement comes amid the Trump administration’s protracted battle against the university, which began when the Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Justice accused the university of antisemitism stemming from pro-Palestinian protests on campus earlier this year and escalated into the administration cutting $2.6 billion in funding. In June, the administration threatened Harvard’s ability to enroll international students, suspending foreign student visas.
The World Economic Forum’s founder has been revealed to have sent inappropriate emails to female staffers and billed first class flights and hotel massages. An internal probe launched in April by the WEF, which organizes the Davos annual summit of the global elite, found that Klaus Schwab, 87, ran the Forum like his “fiefdom.” He practiced and condoned workplace harassment and bullying over his 55-year-long rule over the Forum, according to the report from an external law firm. According to The Wall Street Journal, Schwab wrote in a late-night email to a senior female executive in 2020: “Do you feel that I am thinking of you.” A Journal investigation last year reported that multiple female staffers experienced sexual harassment from senior managers and VIPs at Davos and other events run by WEF. Klaus has repeatedly denied any misconduct and reiterated his denial after the official report was published. The probe also found that Schwab and his wife, Hilde, filed more than $1.1 million in travel expenses, including first-class flights for Hilde on Forum trips that did not require her attendance. Schwab additionally accepted gifts, from personalized Tiffany cufflinks to Russian tea sets, and billed hotel massages to the Forum. Schwab stepped down as chair of the Forum’s board of trustees over Easter weekend, shortly after an investigation into the organization’s workplace culture was launched in response to whistleblower complaints.
Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis confirmed that she will play protagonist Jessica Fletcher in a Murder, She Wrote movie reboot. On Wednesday, Entertainment Tonight asked Curtis about the rumors, to which Curtis, 66, responded, “Oh, it’s... happening,” she said, smiling sheepishly at the camera. “I’m very excited, but I’m tamping down my enthusiasm until we start shooting,” she added. “I have a couple other things to hustle,” she said mysteriously. Curtis has been riding the buzz of starring in Freakier Friday, a sequel to the 2003 Disney hit Freaky Friday, which is slated to release in theaters on August 8. Curtis is also starring in the upcoming film Ella McCay and features in the series Scarpetta. Universal‘s Murder, She Wrote reboot, written by Dumb Money writers Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, has not yet announced a release date or other cast members. The original TV series, which aired from 1984 to 1996, was a staple of CBS Sunday evening programming. Angela Lansbury, who died in 2022, won four Golden Globes for her performance as detective and mystery writer Jessica Fletcher.
Luca Guadagnino’s OpenAI film seems to have found its Elon Musk. The Challengers director is currently in talks with The Studio star Ike Barinholtz to play the billionaire Tesla CEO in his upcoming film Artifical, according to Deadline. The Amazon MGM Studios film centers around the drama behind the inception of CEO Sam Altman’s artificial intelligence company, OpenAI, which created ChatGPT. Sources have told Deadline that the movie is a comedic drama that focuses on a tumultuous period of time for the company in 2023, when CEO Sam Altman was fired then rehired within days. Barinholtz would be joining a star-studded cast, including Golden Globe winner Andrew Garfield (as Altman), Oscar-nominated Anora breakout star Yura Borisov, and Golden Globe nominee Cooper Koch, who starred as Erik Menendez in Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. This film is the latest of Guadagnino’s collaborations with Amazon MGM following the success of Challengers, Bones and All, and Suspiria. This casting announcement comes as rivals Musk and Altman are currently at each other’s throats while vying for Trump’s attention. Despite co-founding OpenAI together in 2015, alongside a handful of prominent Silicon Valley figures, the two billionaires have become nemeses in recent years.
Two sailors were forced to issue a mayday alert after their yacht came under an organized attack from a pod of killer whales. The French vessel was only a few miles off the northern coast of Spain when the orcas began ramming the side of the boat. The Coast Guard dispatched a rescue boat, and both people aboard the yacht, including one person reported to be 60, were picked up and safely transported back to port. Rescuers have told the local press that it’s “uncommon” for such organized attacks to take place that far north, with most reports happening along the southern Strait of Gibraltar, a narrow stretch of water dubbed “orca alley.” In extreme cases, orca attacks have proven so severe that the massive ocean mammals have succeeded in sinking some boats by repeatedly ramming the vessels’ sterns. Tuesday’s encounter now has sailors in the area on high alert, with authorities as far away as the U.K. warning boats to switch off their engines and lower their sails if they catch sight of a pod to minimize the odds of provoking an attack.
Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, are already trying to flip their 43-acre Cotswolds estate, Kitesbridge Farm, for $30 million after living in it for just one month. The star couple’s real estate agent told the Wall Street Journal that the couple has moved into a larger and more modern estate in the area. According to the New York Post, DeGeneres has made around $70 million flipping homes, and changes homes like outfits. DeGeneres told the Today show that she and de Rossi move when they “get a little bored” with the house’s “aesthetic.” The star couple decided to move to the U.K. after Donald Trump won the presidential election in November. The couple reportedly moved from Kitesbridge Farm to an estate that has pastures and facilities for de Rossi’s horses. The couple is selling Kitesbridge for $10 million more than they paid for it, having hired 70 workers to complete a year’s worth of renovations in just four and a half months. The renovation has left the 18th-century Cotswolds farm at the finish level of a Los Angeles home, the agent told the Journal. The couple’s new mansion is less Mansfield Park and more Malibu, he added.
The grieving son of two victims of the Air India crash has been sent the remains of strangers, and left wondering whose remains he now has. Miten Patel lost his father, Ashok, and mother, Shobhana, last month on the doomed Air India Flight 171, which crashed just seconds into its journey to London Gatwick Airport from Ahmedabad, India, killing 260 people. Investigations into what happened are ongoing, but as victims are repatriated, DNA tests on the bodies found some had been misidentified, according to the Daily Mail. Miten Patel told the BBC that “other remains” were found in his mother’s casket—a mistake which he called “very upsetting.” “People were tired and there was a lot of pressure,” Patel said. “But there has to be a level of responsibility that you’re sending the right bodies to the U.K. How do I know there aren’t other remains in the casket with her?” The issue has been made known to India’s foreign ministry, which said it has “been working closely with the U.K. side from the moment these concerns and issues were brought to our attention.” Aviation lawyer James Healy-Pratt, who is representing British families of some victims, told the Mail that those who have received the wrong remains are “clearly distraught” and “deserve an explanation.”
Uber will launch an option to let women riders get female drivers in the U.S., the company said Wednesday. The program aims to give women “more choice, more control, and more comfort when they ride and drive,” Camiel Irving, Uber’s VP of operations in U.S. and Canada, said. The pilot is set to launch first in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Detroit. The new toggle feature in the app allows women riders to set their preferences to match with women drivers, although it does not offer a guaranteed female driver. Only one in five Uber drivers are women. The ride-sharing giant also plans to roll out the feature to let women drivers express a preference for female passengers. Uber first experimented with the gender-preference settings in Saudi Arabia in 2019, after a long-standing ban on women drivers was lifted. The feature is live in 40 additional countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Egypt, France, India, Mexico and Poland. “When we make our platform better for women, we make it better for everyone,” Irving said.
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 737 jet came scarily close to disaster during takeoff when another plane touched down on the same runway. As Delta Flight 590 began to pick up speed for departure from Aeropuerto Internacional Benito Juárez in Mexico City on Monday, a regional AeroMéxico jet roared over the top and landed in front of the Delta aircraft. According to CNN, tracking software FlightRadar 24 showed the Embraer 190 flight 1631 skimming above 590—which was bound for Atlanta—by less than 200 feet. Delta said that it has reported the incident—which saw the 737 carrying 144 customers and six crew abort the takeoff and return to the terminal—to aviation authorities in Mexico. “Delta will fully cooperate with authorities as the circumstances around this flight are investigated,” the airline said. “We appreciate the flight crew’s actions to maintain situational awareness and act quickly—part of Delta’s extensive training.” Delta said it had also reported the close call to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.
Jeffrey Epstein’s brother Mark has claimed Donald Trump once shared a risqué joke about his sex life while the three men were flying together. Mark Epstein told CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront on Tuesday that himself, his late brother and Trump were on a plane in 1999 when the crude joke surfaced. “Jeffrey used to sometimes tell me things that Donald said that were funny,” Mark said. “I was talking to Jeffrey, and he told me that he asked Donald, ‘How come you sleep with so many married women?’ And Donald‘s answer was, ‘Because it‘s so wrong.’” Mark recalled on a flight with his brother and Trump “a week or two” after that conversation, Epstein deliberately repeated the joke in front of the future president. “I know he did that for my benefit so that I could hear Donald say it,” Mark said. He said the joke demonstrated how close Trump and his brother were, a relationship the president has been actively trying to downplay, calling the late financier a “creep” as links between the pair continue to surface. Epstein said, “That‘s not the kind of question you ask a casual acquaintance. That‘s a question you ask a good friend that you can get away with asking those kind of questions.”