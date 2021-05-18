District Attorney Clears Cops in Wild Video of Andrew Brown Fleeing Arrest

The police killing of Andrew Brown, the 42-year-old Black man who was fatally shot in North Carolina last month while trying to flee sheriff’s deputies executing a search and arrest warrant, “was justified” because he drove his car at the officers, who then opened fire, officials said Tuesday.

During a press conference in Elizabeth City, Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble said the seven officers who fired their guns at Brown on April 21 will not be prosecuted because they “reasonably believed that the deadly force was justified.” In new body-camera footage released on Tuesday, Brown can be seen driving away at one point as officers open fire.

“Mr. Brown’s death, while tragic, was justified, because Mr. Brown’s actions caused three deputies with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office to reasonably believe it was necessary to use deadly force to protect themselves and others,” Womble said, later stressing that the officers acted in “self-defense.”

Womble’s conclusion comes at the end of the probe into the shooting conducted by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, which determined that officers came into the arrest with caution after a long drug-related investigation into Brown, who was a “known drug dealer.” Womble said that prior to the arrest, deputies had conducted controlled buys of heroin and cocaine from Brown.

He added that the entire encounter, which began when officers got out of their pickup truck to when Brown was pulled from his car, lasted 44 seconds.

The revelation comes just a week after new body-camera footage was shown to the Brown family and their legal team, which they said showed Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies “standing on the pavement unloading their weapons” while Brown was trying to drive away. Lawyers for Brown’s family have previously asked Womble to recuse himself from the investigation because of his ties to the sheriff’s department and to ensure fairness and transparency.

Outside the press conference in the Public Safety Building, dozens of protesters chanted “No Justice, No Peace!”

Authorities say Brown was fatally shot at around 8:30 a.m. on April 21—the morning after the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd—while deputies were trying to execute an arrest and search warrant at his Elizabeth City home on felony drug charges.

For the first time, Womble detailed the incident with unreleased body-camera footage, walking through how Brown “ignored commands” from law enforcement that eventually led to gunfire. Brown’s family members and their lawyers, who had already viewed the footage, have insisted that he was “ambushed by officers”—and have called the shooting “an execution.”

“I want you to have a full, complete, and accurate view of what transpired that day,” Womble said of his decision to play clips of the more than two hours of body-camera footage that was recovered from the shooting.

In photos and body-camera footage shown Tuesday, Brown can be seen behind the wheel of his car and holding a phone outside his Elizabeth City home. Womble said that Brown was attempting to flee and ignored demands from at least six deputies to exit his car.

“Brown was holding his phone as sheriff’s deputies approached,” Womble said. “Brown threw his phone down and rapidly began to back his car away from the officers."

In the video, a deputy can be seen putting his hands on the hood of the car while others shout to stop the vehicle. Womble said Brown then backed up the car before again moving forward toward the group of officers.

“At this moment, Brown was driving directly toward” a deputy in front of him, Womble said. He added that due to the severity of the charges against Brown, officers “could not simply let him go, as has been suggested” and had to continue to engage him.

Womble’s description of the shooting, however, directly contradicts what Brown’s lawyers claimed during a press conference last week after viewing the footage. Lawyer Chance Lynch, who viewed the footage last week, said the gunfire prompted Brown to “put the car in reverse, putting several feet, if not yards, away from the police, who were there” before he turned his steering wheel to the left to drive away.

When asked about how fast Brown was driving during the incident, Womble insisted that speed does not matter because even a “stationary” car is deemed a threat during an arrest situation.

“If the first shot is justified, the last shot is justified until the threat is extinguished,” Womble added.

Lynch, however, insisted last week that his analysis of the body-camera footage concluded that Brown never made contact with deputies and that he was trying to leave the scene as officers were unloading their weapons.

“We did not see any actions on Mr. Brown’s part that he made contact with them or tried to go in their direction. In fact, he did the opposite. While there was a group of law enforcement who were in front of him, he went in the opposite direction,” the lawyer said.

Eventually, the bullets from the officers hit Brown in the head, which made him lose control of his car and hit a nearby tree. Womble said that after Brown was hit, deputies “immediately” began life-saving efforts.

An autopsy conducted by the state concluded that Brown suffered two gunshot wounds: one in his arm and one in his head. Brown’s cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. Womble added that the autopsy showed that Brown had a bag of crystal meth in his mouth.

An independent autopsy of Brown, commissioned by his family’s lawyers, had a different take. It concluded that he sustained five gunshot wounds during the incident—including one “kill shot” at the back of his hand.

Womble, however, insisted that Brown was the initial aggressor in this shooting and that the “facts clearly show officers used deadly force reasonably” and “only when a violent felon put their lives in danger.”

“Brown threatened the life and safety of officers on the scene by driving recklessly and dangerously directly at the officers,” Womble said.

When asked how he could “be so certain to know that the car was being used as a weapon,” Womble stressed Tuesday that there was no way for Brown to escape the incident unless he drove toward the deputies.

Three of the seven officers—Investigator Daniel Meads, Deputy Sheriff II Robert Morgan, and Corp. Aaron Lewellyn—fired their weapons during the incident and are on administrative leave. The four other deputies—Lt. Steve Judd; Sgt. Michael Swindell; Sgt. Kendall Bishop; and Sgt. Joel Lunsford—were cleared after a follow-up investigation.

Womble said that “no officer will be criminally charged” for Brown’s death and added that conclusion came after looking at the facts—and not “on public opinion.”

The district attorney also addressed the complaints about the delay of the release of the body-camera footage and details about the case, stating that he refused to jeopardize the investigation for the demands of the “24-hour news cycle.” He added that he will not release the body-camera footage of the incident on Tuesday.

Seemingly slamming the Brown family’s lawyers for what they claimed was on the body-camera footage, Womble said “there were falsehoods” made about what occurred during the shooting. He added that he has not spoken with the Brown family and did not inform them about his decision to not prosecute the officers involved in the shooting.

The “relationship is strained to the point where it would not be feasible” to speak to them, Womble said.

The shooting spurred immediate protests that only grew after officials released almost no details about Brown’s death for days. Brown’s death also marked the latest in a string of police killings across the country, including the slaying of 20-year-old Daunte Wright near Minneapolis and 16-year-old Ma’khia Bryan in Columbus, Ohio.

The FBI has since opened a federal civil-rights investigation into the incident death and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper called for a special prosecutor to be appointed “to help assure the community” and Brown’s family that a “decision on pursuing criminal charges is conducted without bias.”