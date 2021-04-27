Cop Trainer Canned as Guest Speaker After Viral Video on Post-Kill Sex
The Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police has canceled a training session involving a controversial guest speaker, the Detroit Free Press reports. Dave Grossman, director of the “Killology Research Group,” was set to speak to a group of cops next month but the entire event was canceled after an undated video recirculated of Grossman telling officers that “the best sex” happens after you've killed someone. Grossman has been making the remark for several years. The Michigan event was intended to address mental health concerns that officers may face after killing someone on-duty.
Grossman retired from the U.S. Army in 1998 and has traveled the country to speak to law enforcement officers. According to its website, “Killology focuses on the reactions of healthy people in killing circumstances (such as police and military in combat) and the factors that enable and restrain killing in these situations.”