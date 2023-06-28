HBO Supposedly Begged Kim Cattrall to Appear on ‘And Just Like That’

We’re finally getting some intel on how Kim Cattrall wound up on Season 2 of And Just Like That… after publicly stepping away from the Sex and the City Extended Universe. And apparently, it took some begging from the higher-ups at HBO.

During an appearance on The View on Wednesday to promote her new Netflix show Glamorous, Cattrall was asked if she could share any details on reprising her iconic role of Samantha Jones on the SATC reboot.

So far, the actress has been pretty mum on her upcoming cameo, with most of the details coming from her co-stars, including Sarah Jessica Parker, whom she’s publicly feuded with for years. It comes as no surprise, then, that it wasn’t Parker, nor AJLT creator Michael Patrick King, who convinced her to appear on the show.

“It’s very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO, saying ‘What can we do?’” Cattrall said of her forthcoming guest appearance on the reboot. “I went, ‘Hmm, let me get creative.’ And one of those things was to get Pat Field back.”

While Cattrall has publicly distanced herself from her three co-leads on SATC—Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis—she’s maintained a relationship with the show’s original costume designer, Patricia Field, and even appeared in Field’s documentary Happy Clothes to discuss their decades-long friendship. In May, it was reported that Field dressed Cattrall for her AJLT Season 2 cameo.

“I just thought, you know, if I’m going to come back, I need to come back with that kind of Samantha style. I gotta push it,” Cattrall continued on The View. “And we did.”

Not much has been revealed about how Samantha will be re-incorporated into the Sex and the City franchise. Evan Handler, who plays Charlotte’s (Davis) husband Harry Goldenblatt, told People that Cattrall’s cameo “was shot in the garage somewhere with no contact with anybody.” Other cast members, like Nixon, have emphasized that the Cattrall appearance is “very brief” and that she doesn’t want fans to be disappointed after “all the buildup.”

Regardless of her screen time, the long-awaited return of Samantha Jones is sure to be memorable in one way or another.