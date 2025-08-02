Kim Cattrall Shades ‘And Just Like That’ Cancellation With Cryptic Post

And just like that, the “Sex and the City” reboot has reached a bitter end—and Kim Cattrall is breathing a sigh of relief.

And Just Like That, the follow-up to the award-winning HBO series, reunited original stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon. Cattrall, who played fan favorite character Samantha Jones, was absent from the spin-off due to her public feud with Parker.

Cattrall seemed to shade the series’ end with a picture of a sunset and the caption: “It’s the end of a very long week” alongside a red heart and kiss emoji.

Fans were quick to pick up on the viral diss.

“Kim, we need a fabulous new series just for you,” one said. “Real ones knew.”

“Without ‘Samantha’ it is the end of a very loooonnnngggg three seasons!” another chimed in.

“Translation: finally this thing is over (in a Samantha voice),” a third commented alongside a winky emoji.

Kim Cattrall seemed to shade the end of "And Just Like That" with a cryptic Instagram post. Jacopo Raule/Jacopo Raule/ Getty Images

Cattrall has accused Parker of behaving cruelly toward her during the original series and said that the two had never really been friends. Cattrall said Parker was not genuine in her condolences after Cattrall’s brother died in 2018.

Parker has called the feud “very painful.”

“We did not ask her to be part of this [And Just Like That] because she made it clear that that wasn’t something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn’t occur to us,” Parker told The Hollywood Reporter in 2022. “That’s not ‘slamming’ her, it’s just learning”

And Just Like That showrunner Michael Patrick King announced the series’ end after its third season only hours before Cattrall’s post.

"And Just Like That" has been at the subject of controversy, with some fans saying that it botched the characters' story arc. HUGO MATHY/Hugo Mathy/AFP via Getty Images

“It’s with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years,” he said.

He added that he held off on announcing the news until now “because we didn’t want the word ‘final’ to overshadow the fun of watching the season.”

Although Cattrall, 68, made a brief cameo in the season 2 finale, she otherwise steered clear of the reboot. Cattrall’s short cameo, where she calls Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw, was filmed separately and without involving the other cast members.

Cattrall has accused Sarah Jessica Parker of acting cruelly during filming of the original "Sex and the City" series. HUGO MATHY/Hugo Mathy/AFP via Getty Images

The other actresses expressed sadness and the series’ end.

Davis said she was “profoundly sad” about the show’s ending, and Nixon said that the filming had been “such a delight from start to finish.”

Parker, 60, posted a montage reel of her character’s moments on Instagram.

Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, and Cynthia Nixon starred in "Sex and the City." Cattrall was absent from the series' reboot. Ron Davis/Ron Davis/Getty Images

Carrie “changed homes, time zones, boyfriends, her mind, her shoes, her hair, but never her love and devotion to New York City,” she wrote.