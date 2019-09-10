CHEAT SHEET
Ex-U.K. Ambassador Who Trump Called ‘Very Stupid Guy’ Named to House of Lords
Former British ambassador to the United States Kim Darroch was elevated to the House of Lords on Tuesday by former prime minister Theresa May. He was appointed to the unelected parliamentary chamber as part of a resignation honors list compiled by May. Darroch was at the center of a feud between the U.K. and the U.S. this summer after the Daily Mail published leaked wires in which the ambassador called the Trump administration as “uniquely dysfunctional” and said President Trump was “radiating insecurity.” Trump called Darroch a “very stupid guy” in a series of tweets, and he later resigned from his position. Agence France-Presse reports that Darroch has been named a cross-party lord, with the right to speak and vote in the House of Lords for life. May created eight peers and 11 knights and dames on her way out of office.