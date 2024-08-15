Kim Dotcom Skewers New Zealand Over Extradition Order for U.S. Arrest
‘OBIDIENT U.S. COLONY’
New Zealand signed an extradition order that’s expected to soon see the infamous hacker and website operator Kim Dotcom taken to the U.S. for a trial—something that’s clearly irked the 50-year-old. The decision ends a 12-year-long struggle between U.S. authorities and those in New Zealand, where Dotcom, a native of Germany, has residency. The FBI ordered a raid on his Aukland mansion in 2012 in what was fallout from the shuttering of the illegal file-sharing website Megaupload, which was allegedly used for mass money laundering and copyright infringement. The website is alleged to have cost film studios and record companies as much as $500 million because of stolen content uploaded there. Dotcom shared his displeasure with his naturalized nation on Tuesday, writing to X: “The obedient U.S. colony in the South Pacific just decided to extradite me for what users uploaded to Megaupload, unsolicited, and what copyright holders were able to remove with direct delete access instantly and without question. But who cares? That’s justice these day.”