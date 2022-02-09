Kim Kardashian: I Left Kanye ‘to Make Myself Happy’
‘I'VE CHOSEN MYSELF’
In her March 2022 Vogue cover story, Kim Kardashian set the record straight on her divorce from rapper Kanye West. “For so long, I did what made other people happy,” she said. “And I think in the last two years I decided I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good.” Divorcing West appears to have been a big part of Kardashian's path to self-fulfillment. “I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s OK to choose you,” she said. Kardashian's interview comes as West continues to levy accusations against her on his Instagram, including claims that she allowed their daughter North on Tik Tok against his will. Kardashian has hit back by accusing West of an “obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation” and “only causing further pain for all.”