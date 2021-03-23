Kim Janey Makes History as First Black Person and First Woman to Become Boston Mayor
‘NOT ACTING, DOING’
Kim Janey has achieved two historic milestones in one night: becoming the first Black person and first woman to be installed as Boston’s mayor. Janey, the Boston City Council president, stepped into the acting role on Monday night immediately after outgoing Mayor Marty Walsh submitted his resignation. Walsh stepped down after the Senate voted 68-29 to confirm him as President Joe Biden’s new labor secretary. Janey, 55, congratulated Walsh in a tweet, writing: “You are a proud son of Dorchester who will bring our city with you to the @USDOL. The working people of America will benefit greatly from your passion. Now, we look ahead to a new day—a new chapter—in Boston’s history.” Janey wasted no time in updating her Twitter bio, which now reads: “Historic first Black mayor, first woman mayor of Boston. Not acting, doing.”