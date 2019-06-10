Kim Jong Un’s Half-Brother Kim Jong Nam Was CIA Informant: Report

Kim Jong Un’s slain half-brother was reportedly an informant for the Central Intelligence Agency who met with U.S. officials a number of times. The Wall Street Journal reports that Kim Jong Nam, who mainly lived outside North Korea, traveled to Malaysia in February 2017 to meet with his CIA contact—reportedly a “Korean-American” man who Malaysian officials suspected to be a U.S. officer. It was in Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur International Airport that Kim Jong Nam was killed after two women smeared his face with a nerve agent. The U.S. and South Korea blamed his murder on North Korea, which denied having anything to do with it.

Sources also told the Journal that Kim Jong Nam was likely a source of intelligence for China’s security services, among others. The CIA reportedly declined to comment, and Chinese officials did not respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.