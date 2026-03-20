Kim Jong Un and His Daughter Joyride in Matching Outfits in Bonkers Tank Propaganda Stunt

A publishing company has nixed plans to release a book amid allegations that large parts of it were written by AI. The Hachette Book Group announced Thursday that the horror novel Shy Girl, by Mia Ballard, will not be sold in the U.S. in May as planned, and will be pulled from sale in the U.K., where it was first released last year. Hachette said the decision was made after the company and its Orbit U.S. imprint conducted a “lengthy investigation” into how the book was written. “Hachette remains committed to protecting original creative expression and storytelling,” the publisher said in a statement. Ballard denied that Shy Girl, about a woman forced to live as a pet by a man she met on a sugar daddy website, was written with the help of AI, suggesting it may have been used by someone else during the editing process. “All I’m going to say is please do your research on editors before trusting them with your work,” she said. Allegations about how the book was written have appeared online since late last year, including a YouTube video posted in January that has gained more than 1.2 million views.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Publisher Pulls Novel After Readers Raise Major ProblemSCARILY WRITTENThere were concerns about Mia Ballard’s “Shy Girl” since it was first published last year.
- 2Kim Jong Un and Daughter Ride Tank in Matching Black JacketsDICTATOR DADDY-DAUGHTER TIMESouth Korea’s spy agency believes the North Korean leader is positioning her as a successor.
Shop with ScoutedThe Sleep Gummies Winning Over People Who Swore by AmbienREST EASYAvailable in THC-containing and THC-free versions, Tribetokes’ sleep gummies may be a solid alternative to prescription drugs and melatonin supplements.
- 3Delta Flight Attendants Hospitalized After Severe TurbulenceROUGH LANDINGThe crew members were “launched into the air” shortly before landing, officials said.
- 4Passenger Plane Aborts Landing in Terrifying Close CallFRIGHT ON FLIGHTIt’s the second significant runway scare at Newark Liberty International Airport in two weeks.
Shop with ScoutedThis Jitter-Proof Coffee Delivers Sustained Focus and EnergyDAILY DOSE“If regular coffee is a flip phone, Everyday Dose is the smartphone.”
- 5Student’s Body Found After Night at World-Famous NightclubTRAGIC DISCOVERYThe University of Alabama student’s body was found by police divers in water near the venue.
- 6This Is My Jeffrey Epstein Story: Michael Wolff‘EPSTEIN FILES’Join me as I tell it.
- 7Trump Enemy Subpoenaed in Alleged 'Grand Conspiracy' ProbeDAY IN COURTThis is not the first time Trump has used legal means to target his foes.
- 8Popular ‘Police Woman’ Actor Dies at 86END OF WATCHActor Ed Bernard is described by those who knew him as a devoted family member with a curious mind.
Shop with ScoutedThis Peptide-Powered Nasal Spray Targets Fine LinesPEPTIDE POWERDrift’s copper peptide nasal spray may help support healthy skin and hair—no needles required.
- 9Vogue Publisher Sues Dog Fashion Magazine ‘Dogue’NO PRO BONE-OThe founders of the canine fashion outlet believe their brand is distinct and not confusing. Condé Nast is not sold.
- 10Chuck Norris Is Rushed to the Hospital in HawaiiGET WELL SOONThe action star is said to be in good spirits, according to TMZ.
Kim Jong Un and His Daughter Joyride in Matching Outfits in Bonkers Tank Propaganda Stunt
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his teenage daughter turned a military drill into a bonkers photo-op, appearing in matching black leather jackets as they rode atop a tank together in images released Friday by state media. According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim oversaw live-fire exercises involving tank and infantry units on Thursday and called for intensified war preparations. Photos showed the pair riding an olive-green tank with uniformed soldiers, with the girl peering out from the hatch while Kim sat on top of the tank, smiling. The girl—widely believed by analysts to be Kim Ju Ae, around 13—has been pictured attending numerous high-profile events with her father since late 2022. North Korean state media has referred to her as the leader’s “most beloved” or “respected” child, but has not confirmed her name or age. Her recent appearances have included weapons tests and a munitions factory visit where she fired a pistol. South Korea’s spy agency said last month it believed Kim was positioning her as a successor.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
There’s no better time to get your nighttime routine back on track than March (aka Sleep Awareness Month)—especially if a good night’s sleep has been feeling more like a distant dream. If you’re looking for a non-prescription, zero-proof sleep aid to help you fall (and, perhaps more importantly, stay asleep), cannabis-based supplements may be worth considering. TribeTokes’ CBN and CBD Sleep Gummies are formulated to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep. They’re a smart alternative if melatonin has left you dealing with next-day grogginess or overly vivid dreams—both of which are common side effects.
Each fruit-flavored gummy contains 20mg of CBN (cannabinol), a mildly psychoactive cannabinoid that may help improve sleep duration, along with 10mg of CBD to enhance its calming, sleep-supporting effects. The formula also includes vitamin B6 and L-tryptophan (an essential amino acid), which help support the body’s natural melatonin production. And if you’re looking for a gentle buzz alongside those sleep benefits, the brand also offers THC-powered options.
TribeTokes’ hemp-derived sleep gummies have earned rave reviews from customers. “[They] help me sleep when nothing else worked—not even Ambien,” writes one five-star reviewer. “These gummies are the best for sleep,” adds another. “They taste great and make me sleepy within 10 minutes. I slept five hours, woke up to feed the cat, then went back to bed for another four.”
If you’ve been searching for a gentle, over-the-counter sleep aid and nothing else has worked, consider this your sign to give TribeTokes’ THC and THC-free sleep gummies a try.
Three Delta Air Lines flight attendants were hospitalized on Friday after turbulence struck a Los Angeles to Sydney flight shortly before touchdown. Delta Flight 41 “encountered brief turbulence” as it approached Sydney Airport, injuring four of the 15 flight attendants on board, a Delta spokesperson said in a statement. None of the 245 passengers on the Airbus A350 was injured. The one-year-old aircraft landed shortly after 6:40 a.m. local time, according to Flightradar24. Sydney experienced strong onshore winds on Friday morning. The New South Wales Ambulance Service said paramedics assessed five people at the scene. Three were transported to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital with minor injuries after being “launched into the air,” according to 9News. NSW Ambulance said the patients included a man in his seventies and a woman in her sixties with back pain, a woman in her thirties with back pain and a headache, a woman in her seventies with knee pain, and another patient with eye pain. “Nothing is more important than the safety of our people and our customers, and our priority is taking care of the impacted crew members,” a Delta spokesperson said.
Two planes came dangerously close to colliding at Newark Liberty International Airport after an air traffic controller cleared them onto intersecting runways simultaneously. The near-miss occurred when an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737, arriving from Portland, Oregon, was ordered to abort its landing after a FedEx Boeing 777, inbound from Memphis, had already been cleared for final approach on a crossing runway. The Alaska Airlines flight cleared the FedEx plane by just 300 to 325 feet, according to preliminary data from flight-tracking site FlightRadar24. Both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have opened investigations. Alaska Airlines said its pilots were “highly trained” to perform the go-around maneuver requested by the controller, which the FAA describes as “a safe, routine maneuver.” FedEx said its crew “landed safely without incident.” The incident is the second significant runway scare at Newark in two weeks. A Singapore Airlines plane recently clipped the tail of a Spirit Airlines aircraft while pushing back from the gate.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you rely on coffee for its focus-boosting powers but could do without the jitters, stomach flips, and inevitable mid-afternoon crash, it might be time to rethink what’s actually in your cup. Enter the new wave of functional blends that promise steady energy without the rollercoaster. My go-to functional coffee? Everyday Dose’s mushroom coffee. Yes, mushroom coffee isn’t exactly a novel concept.
If you’ve tried early iterations, you know the flavor could skew aggressively earthy—more forest floor than flat white. The category has evolved, and Everyday Dose is part of a newer class of brands prioritizing taste as much as function. The result is a brew that’s creamy, smooth, and convincingly coffee-forward, not overtly fungal.
The formula pairs real coffee with nootropic and adaptogenic mushrooms traditionally associated with cognitive support and stress modulation, plus grass-fed collagen for added protein and skin-supporting benefits. Instead of triggering your nervous system, the blend is designed to promote more sustained, even energy—think clear-headed focus without the wired feeling or abrupt crash.
Beyond energy, Everyday Dose leans into the ritual aspect. It dissolves easily, has a naturally mellow finish, and doesn’t require masking with syrups or heavy cream to make it palatable. Plus, for those with sensitive stomachs, many people find mushroom-forward blends easier on digestion than high-acid traditional brews.
Of course, it’s still coffee (you’ll get the caffeine you’re drinking it for—don’t worry), but the added functional ingredients appear to soften the sharper edges of the experience. The net effect feels less like a caffeine spike and more like a steady hum. Precisely what I need in 2026.
For anyone curious about upgrading their morning ritual without giving up the comfort (or flavor) of a proper cup, Everyday Dose makes a strong case that functional coffee has officially grown up.
The body of a 20-year-old University of Alabama student has been found after he went missing following a night out at a popular Barcelona nightclub. James “Jimmy” Gracey’s body was found by police divers in the water off a beach near the Shôko nightclub on Thursday, the Associated Press reports. Gracey was last seen outside the nightclub around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, when he separated from his friends. The Illinois native, who was visiting friends in Barcelona for spring break, never returned to the room where he was staying. In a statement, Gracey’s family said they were “heartbroken” and asked for privacy. “Jimmy was a deeply loved son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend, and our family is struggling to come to terms with this unimaginable loss,” the family said. Gracey’s mother, Therese Gracey, had asked a Barcelona Facebook group on Wednesday whether anyone had seen her son, saying Spanish police had recovered his phone. “His phone was stolen and the police just happened to pick the guy who stole it up and found Jimmy’s phone when they searched the guy,” she wrote. Catalan police is continuing an investigation into Gracey’s cause of death, according to AP.
The fog of war was once meant to describe battlefield conditions in which limited, contradictory, and inaccurate information compromised a commander’s decision-making. But then the fog was extended; reality itself was in a constant state of confusion and uncertainty, clouded by competing political agendas, a flattening and conflating of sources, the miasma of social media... Hence, now, the fog of Epstein—a story that has been shaped to fit almost everybody’s view, right-wing or left, and to confirm the depravity of virtually anybody you don’t like. An anomaly of this story is that anyone who had an up-close view of Epstein’s life has every reason not to want to share it. To relate their experience of it, other than as a forced confession, would implicate them. Everyone, therefore, becomes part of the cover-up, part of the conspiracy. It is a story, therefore, left largely to be told by accusers and by people who don’t know it. Until now. What I am going to try to do is tell the story that I have been privy to. All battles for truth seem to end up creating even greater fog. My intention is not to engage with the battle, but to offer a personal version of the story—I will tell it only according to what I have seen.
Click through and subscribe to Michael Wolff’s HOWL, where this story begins with a first meeting with Epstein—a ride on what was not yet known as the Lolita Express.
Former FBI Director James Comey has been subpoenaed in the ongoing “grand conspiracy” case against President Donald Trump’s perceived foes. Jason A. Reding Quiñones, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida appointed by Trump, issued the subpoena last week. Comey will appear in court to answer questions on his alleged role in writing a January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) about Russia’s 2016 election interference. Since summer 2025, Justice Department prosecutors have pursued what they call a “grand conspiracy.” The case alleges that various Democrats abused their official capacities while investigating Russian interference in 2016 to sabotage now two-term President Donald Trump’s rise. Comey is just the latest intelligence official Quiñones has subpoenaed for their investigations into Russia. He also subpoenaed former CIA Director John Brennan, former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok, and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page. Comey has previously referred to the probe as a form of political persecution. This is not the first time Trump has used legal means to target Comey. The administration attempted to prosecute Comey on another charge, but those indictments were dismissed after the Trump official who led them, Lindsey Halligan, was removed from her post as interim United States attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia after being unlawfully appointed.
Ed Bernard, the actor best known for playing the undercover cop Joe Styles in NBC’s Police Woman, has died. He was 86 years old. His family said he passed away in January in Los Angeles. Bernard’s career spanned decades and began on stage, where he appeared in the off-Broadway production of Five on the Black Hand Side in 1969. He entered the world of TV and movies in the early 1970s, landing roles in the films Shaft, Across 110th Street, and as a police officer in the 1974 film Together Brothers. He then gained widespread popularity for his work in TV, taking the role of principal Jim Willis in CBS’s The White Shadow and, most notably, Joe Styles in Police Woman. Off set, Bernard’s family said he was a foodie who loved healthy cooking and sushi. He was also a lifelong learner and “a man of great faith,” his loved ones said. “While the world knew him as a star, his family knew him as a devoted father, a proud grandfather and a man of deep curiosity,” they added. The Philadelphia native leaves behind two sons and four grandchildren. His late wife, Shirley, died in 2005.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Peptides are having a major moment in the wellness and longevity space right now—and for good reason. These short chains of amino acids play an important role in many biological processes in the body, and when used strategically, certain peptides may support everything from metabolic health and recovery to skin rejuvenation and healthy aging. While many peptide therapies are traditionally administered by medical providers via injection, newer delivery systems are making these buzzy compounds more accessible than ever.
One brand leading the charge is Drift, an innovative wellness company offering convenient, needle-free peptide nasal sprays that deliver targeted benefits without injections or a prescription. Its GHK-Cu 50MG Peptide Nasal Spray harnesses the potential anti-aging benefits of the copper peptide in a simple, once-daily spray that can easily fit into your existing wellness routine.
GHK-Cu is a copper peptide widely recognized for its potential anti-aging and tissue-repair properties, and it’s one of the most extensively studied peptides in skincare and regenerative beauty.
According to Drift, the clinically researched compound may help support skin, hair, and recovery by promoting collagen and elastin production—two structural proteins that naturally decline as we age. With consistent use, the brand says users may notice smoother-looking skin, reduced appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and stronger, healthier-looking hair.
The best part? The user-friendly delivery method. Rather than injections, Drift’s formula is administered via nasal spray, making it a far less intimidating option for those curious about incorporating peptides into their routine. The recommended dosage is just three sprays per day, making it a low-effort addition to your daily supplement stack.
If you’re interested in exploring the world of peptides without needles or complicated protocols, Drift’s nasal sprays offer a convenient, relatively affordable entry point into the rapidly growing functional wellness category. Use the code GLOW12 for 12 percent off.
Vogue magazine could be irreparably damaged by an outlet publishing pictures of fashionable dogs. That is the argument Condé Nast’s lawyers are making in federal court, in a suit claiming the up-and-coming magazine Dogue–with a ‘D’– threatens their famous fashion publication. At issue, of course, is the name. Condé Nast says it was “obviously intended” to confuse readers, who may think the two outlets are related. Vogue previously published its own celebrity dogs feature in 2024, using the same name as the magazine they are now trying to take down. Following their discovery of the lesser-known outlet, Condé Nast sent a cease-and-desist letter. Olga Portnaya, the founder of Dogue, didn’t comply. “Art and culture have always evolved through reinterpretation and dialogue,” Portnaya said. She also claims to have filed an application for the name with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in 2022. Facing the publishing giant head-on, her lawyer said he doesn’t think anyone would have trouble seeing the difference between the publications. Now the canine creator is trying to raise money for her legal fees on GoFundMe. The stakes in the lawsuit are indeed high. Condé Nast is asking for the destruction of all copies of Dogue, in addition to damages.
Famed actor and martial arts expert Chuck Norris has been hospitalized in Hawaii, according to TMZ. The star of Walker, Texas Ranger was on the island of Kauai when he suffered a medical emergency. No details have been made public about what landed Norris in the hospital. Sources said he has appeared to have made a quick recovery, is in good spirits, and is even cracking jokes. He was in Hawaii, in part, to train. A video posted on social media earlier this month shows him landing some jabs while boxing with an instructor. A caption reads, “I don’t age up, I level up.” Even more remarkable was that the video was uploaded on his 86th birthday. Norris is known for his roles in fast-hitting movies like Hitman, The Delta Force, and Expendables 2. Norris is also an experienced martial arts practitioner, having earned black belts in Karate, Taekwondo, and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu to name a few. He served in the United States Air Force for several years in the late fifties and early sixties.