Kim Jong Un Declares War on ‘Vicious Cancer’ AKA K-Pop
CORRUPTING THE YOUTH
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un has found a new formidable enemy: K-pop. The New York Times reports that the totalitarian leader has launched a campaign against what he described as a “vicious cancer” destroying North Korean culture, ordering authorities to weed out any sign of South Korean popular culture. But he faces an uphill battle, as K-dramas and K-pop music are already smuggled into the country and shared among North Koreans. Authorities in Pyongyang went so far as to pass a law late last year imposing hard time in labor camps on anyone caught watching or possessing South Korean entertainment. Those caught distributing K-pop to North Koreans reportedly face the death penalty, and those who dare to mimic the “South Korean style” of speaking or writing can wind up sentenced to two years of hard labor. “Young North Koreans think they owe nothing to Kim Jong-un. He must reassert his ideological control on the young if he doesn’t want to lose the foundation for the future of his family’s dynastic rule,” Jung Gwang-il, a defector from North Korea operating a network that smuggles K-pop into the country, told the Times.