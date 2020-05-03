South Korea: Kim Jong Un Did Not Go Under the Knife

Read it at AP
No one is quite sure why Kim Jong Un disappeared from public view for three weeks, but South Korea is shooting down rumors that he had surgery. The Associated Press reports that officials in Seoul claim they have determined that the 36-year-old dictator did not go under the knife, though there was no explanation of how they knew that. Their assessment comes one day after North Korea sought to quell speculation that Kim might be gravely ill or even dead by releasing footage of him at a fertilizer factory near Pyongyang, cutting a red ribbon and smoking.