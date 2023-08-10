Kim Jong Un Fires Top General, Ramps Up North Korea’s War Prep
North Korean despot Kim Jong Un fired his nation’s top general and has called for his country to step up its preparations for the possibility of war, state media reported Thursday. Kim’s comments took place during a meeting of the Central Military Commission which convened to discuss “issues of making full war preparations,” according to a report of the gathering. The state KCNA news agency said Chief of the General Staff Pak Su Il was “dismissed,” though a reason for his firing after around seven months in the role was not disclosed. Former defense minister General Ri Yong Gil will reportedly replace him. Kim also reportedly called for defense manufacturers to “push ahead with the mass-production of various weapons” and for his army to conduct “actual war drills” using the latest weapons to be ready for combat.