Kim Jong Un Flips Out Over Unspecified COVID ‘Crisis’ in North Korea
‘GRAVE CONSEQUENCES’
Some top officials of the North Korean regime are in deep trouble. According to Reuters, Kim Jong Un has released a furious statement chastising members of his government after a mysterious and unspecified lapse in the country’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. A report from state media channel KCNA said: “[Kim] mentioned that senior officials in charge of important state affairs neglected the implementation of the important decisions of the Party... and thus caused a crucial case of creating a great crisis in ensuring the security of the state and safety of the people and entailed grave consequences.” Several officials were reportedly fired at a meeting this week over the unknown pandemic error. Despite the damning statement, North Korea still officially claims that it has recorded zero cases of the coronavirus.