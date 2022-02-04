CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Kim Jong Un Gallops on White Stallion in Ludicrous Propaganda Video
THAT AUTOCRATIC ALLURE
Read it at CBS
In images that seem ripped from the cover of a paperback romance novel, the leader of one of the most repressive regimes in the world can be seen galloping on a stallion as white as the mountain snow behind it. Kim Jong Un, dictator of North Korea, released a propaganda spot Thursday showcasing his horsemanship, including shots of himself gazing at a red and orange sunset from atop his noble steed. Pyongyang has conducted seven missile tests so far this year, raising international alarm. The video mentions the nation’s “worst-ever hardships” of 2021 and describes how Kim’s “body has been completely withered away” in his struggle against them on behalf of his people.